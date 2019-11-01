BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown — or should we say, Antoino Brown? — is still making social media posts about the New England Patriots. This one should interest Pats fans a little more than his others though, since he’s putting an interesting piece of memorabilia up for grabs.
The out-of-work wide receiver posted a photo of his ID badge from his two weeks in Foxboro, which features a pretty funny typo. On it, Brown’s first name is misspelled, “Antoino.”
Brown seems to be a little peeved about the typo, finishing his caption with #Disrespect. But he is having some fun with the situation, offering up his old ID to a lucky fan. And why not — he won’t be needing it anymore.
Brown was released by the Patriots after playing just one game with the team. His tenure in New England lasted all of 11 days. He is still looking for work in the NFL, though that seems unlikely as he waits to chat with the league about sexual assault allegations filed against him in September.
And if the Patriots catch some random fan trying to get into the building with an “Antoino Brown” ID badge, they know who to blame.
