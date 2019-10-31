CAMBRIDGE (Hoodline) – Craving chocolate in any of its fine forms? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chocolatiers and shops in Cambridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for chocolatiers and shops.
Fall is the top season of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Cambridge area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and business health for small businesses. Daily spending at Cambridge-area food and beverage shops grew to $841 per business in the fall of last year, 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
1. L.a. Burdick Handmade Chocolates
Photo: amy h./Yelp
First on the list is L.A. Burdick Handmade Chocolates. Located at 52 Brattle St. in West Cambridge, the chocolatier and tea room is the most popular chocolatier in Cambridge, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,043 reviews on Yelp. It is specifically known for its famous chocolate mice.
2. Spindler Confections
Next up is North Cambridge’s Spindler Confections, situated at 2257 Massachusetts Ave. With five stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, the candy store and chocolatier, which also offers cooking classes, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. EHChocolatier
Finally, EHChocolatier, located at 145 Huron Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chocolate shop five stars out of 36 reviews.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
