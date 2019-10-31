BOSTON (CBS) — It was rainy and windy in Foxboro on Thursday, but that didn’t stop the Patriots from practicing outdoors. And the team had perfect attendance in the soggy conditions, as they prepare to visit the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
That included quarterback Tom Brady, who was no longer on New England’s injury report Thursday afternoon. Brady was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice with a “shoulder injury.”
Tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo were also on the field, both in a limited capacity. The duo is among the seven players listed as limited on Thursday:
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest
WR Julian Edelman, Chest/Shoulder
TE Ryan Izzo, Concussion
TE Matt LaCosse, Knee
G Shaq Mason, Ankle
WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle/Hamstring
The Ravens released the following injury report on Thursday:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Bennett Jackson, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Marquise Brown, Ankle
CB Maurice Canady, Thigh
G Patrick Mekari, Back
LB Patrick Onwuasor, Ankle
CB Jimmy Smith, Knee
S Earl Thomas, Knee
Earl Thomas returned to action on Thursday in a limited capacity, after he missed Wednesday’s session with a knee injury. The veteran safety has told reporters that he will be out there Sunday night when the Patriots invade Baltimore.
The Patriots will practice again on Friday before heading to Baltimore on Saturday.
