FOXBORO (CBS) – If Tom Brady can’t practice on Thursday, Patriots fans know why. TB12 revealed his Halloween costume on Instagram while also making a joke about the injury report.
Brady posted a picture of himself in a head-to-toe Star Wars stormtrooper costume. A video in his story shows that his dog Rufus doesn’t seem to be a fan.
“Thursday Practice Notes: Brady (QB) – Did Not Practice – Refused to take off stormtrooper helmet. #happyhalloween,” Brady wrote in the caption.
Brady did appear on the injury report Wednesday for a non-costume-related reason. Details are scarce, but he was listed as having limited participation at practice due to a right shoulder issue.
Some of Brady’s past Halloween costumes include going as avocado and toast with wife Gisele Bundchen, Bigfoot and the Cowardly Lion.
