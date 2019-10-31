SEABROOK (CBS) — A teen in Seabrook saved his friend from being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, causing him to get hit himself, according to police.
Police said they responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Boynton Lane around 2:50 p.m. They said their investigation found that a group of four teens, two 13-year-old boys, and two 14-year-old boys, were trying to cross Route 1. Despite both lanes of traffic having green lights, the 13-year-olds and one of the 14-year-olds attempted to cross the road.
The other 14-year-old ran into the road when he thought his friend was about to be hit by a car, police said. He grabbed his friend and successfully pulled him out of traffic, but ended up falling into traffic himself and was hit by a car.
The 14-year-old who was hit refused medical attention and left with his mother. The other 14-year-old was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
No charges have been filed at this time, although police said some of the teens may be charged through the juvenile system.
You must log in to post a comment.