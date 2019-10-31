WEATHER ALERT:Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Thursday Into Friday
SEABROOK (CBS) — A teen in Seabrook saved his friend from being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, causing him to get hit himself, according to police.

Police said they responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Boynton Lane around 2:50 p.m. They said their investigation found that a group of four teens, two 13-year-old boys, and two 14-year-old boys, were trying to cross Route 1. Despite both lanes of traffic having green lights, the 13-year-olds and one of the 14-year-olds attempted to cross the road.

The other 14-year-old ran into the road when he thought his friend was about to be hit by a car, police said. He grabbed his friend and successfully pulled him out of traffic, but ended up falling into traffic himself and was hit by a car.

The 14-year-old who was hit refused medical attention and left with his mother. The other 14-year-old was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time, although police said some of the teens may be charged through the juvenile system.

