Tom Brady Off Injury Report, Patriots Have Perfect Attendance At Rainy Thursday PracticeTom Brady is no longer on the Patriots injury report as they gear up for Sunday night's game in Baltimore.

Report: Patriots Releasing Josh Gordon Off IRJosh Gordon's time with the Patriots is now over.

Roche's Fantasy Football Four-Pack: Who To Play And Who To Stay Away From In Week 9Each and every week, Dan Roche provides a little bit of help for you as you build your weekly fantasy football lineup. So far, he’s been pretty darn good.

Danny Ainge Calls Marcus Smart 'The Heart And Soul' Of CelticsIf you struggle to find the beauty of Marcus Smart's game, look no further than the furious comeback win by the Celtics over the Bucks on Wednesday night.

Decision Day Coming For J.D. MartinezThe World Series is over, and so the countdown begins for Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez.