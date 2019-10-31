Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — One man has life-threatening injuries after two men were shot on American Legion Highway in Roslindale Thursday afternoon. The other man has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Both were rushed to local hospitals.
According to Superintendent Paul Donovan, the call came in around 2 p.m. Hours later, the investigation still tied up the road, causing traffic.
Police were seen carefully collecting evidence and taking pictures of cars outside an auto body shop.
Investigators wouldn’t say if the men knew each other or if the shooting was connected to the nearby business.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.
