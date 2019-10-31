BOSTON (CBS) — Josh Gordon’s time with the Patriots is now over. The Patriots released the wide receiver off IR on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Gordon will now hit the waiver wire as he looks to join another team. Any team can now make a claim on the veteran wideout.
Gordon was placed on IR last week after he sat out New England’s Week 7 win over the New York Jets with an ankle injury that he suffered the week prior. In six games with New England in 2019, Gordon caught 20 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown.
The Patriots traded for the troubled but talented receiver early last season, acquiring him from the Cleveland Browns for a 2019 fifth-round pick. Gordon appeared in 11 games for the Patriots in 2018 before he was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
He was reinstated just ahead of the season and figured to be a key part in New England’s offense, but never really caught on. The Patriots traded for veteran pass-catcher Mohammed Sanu last week, making Gordon expendable.
In his 17 games as a Patriot, Gordon caught 60 of the 104 passes that went his way for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.
One team reportedly interested in Gordon’s services are the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots visit the Eagles in Week 11.
