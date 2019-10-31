Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – It’s not the most elaborate costume, but Pete Buttigieg doesn’t need much to pull off a convincing imitation of Brad Stevens. The South Bend, Indiana mayor and presidential candidate decided to be the Boston Celtics coach for Halloween.
“Game on,” Buttigieg tweeted, sharing a photo of himself wearing a Celtics hat and crossing his arms Stevens-style.
Game on. pic.twitter.com/lyQtsAm7Wp
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 31, 2019
The internet has noticed Buttigieg’s resemblance to Stevens since he became a top contender in the Democratic presidential primary earlier this year. Both were born and raised in Indiana.
Stevens is familiar with the comparisons, telling 98.5 The Sports Hub that he’s a “big fan” of Buttigieg.
