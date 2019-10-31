NORTHBRIDGE (CBS) – If you see Michael Myers wandering around Northbridge on Thursday, don’t be alarmed. Police there said the “Halloween” villain is just a parent who really gets into the spirit of the holiday.
“Yup you saw Michael Myers walking down the road,” the Northbridge Police Department wrote on Facebook. He was spotted in the North Main and Crescent street area.
“We have spoken with the Halloween enthusiast,” police said. “He states he has done this every Halloween for the past 10 years.”
Police went on to say he’s only walking his child to and from school. He doesn’t go on school grounds and doesn’t try to engage any children or adults in conversation.
Parents can expect to see police around the school for dismissal.
“We wanted parents to know we are aware of him and not a threat,” police said.
Most people commenting on the Facebook post did not seem concerned.
“I would have given that Dad a high five,” one wrote.
