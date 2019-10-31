MARSHFIELD (CBS) — “We just couldn’t believe what we were seeing,” said Lenore Cochrane, who watched a trash truck get into a showdown with a car on her narrow Marshfield Street. “I mean the car went right up to the trash truck, I mean it was nose to nose.”

She suspects it was rooted in tensions spilling over from the picket line at Republic Services three miles from her home, now surpassing a two-month strike period. Sanitation workers are demanding better pay and benefits, while replacement workers step in to haul the trash.

Teamsters Local 25 President Sean O’Brien said no union members broke the law. “The incident…is the result of Republic Services being reckless and having no regard for public safety or its own employees.”

Cochrane said it looked like several men in the car had followed the driver. “It was definitely like a chicken game, and when the trash truck was ready to move, and the black car didn’t, he just pushed forward rather quickly but they weren’t backing down,” she said.

In a statement, Republic said, “Teamsters Local 25 Representatives are engaged in an intimidation campaign…stalking and blocking drivers who are simply trying to do their jobs and serve our customers.”

Cochrane was so alarmed, she called police, but Chief Phillip Tavares said they don’t have a license plate, and don’t know who was in the car. “People do have a right to strike,” he said. “They don’t have a right to block public access. Nor do trucks have a right to drive aggressively and continuously lay on horns.”

Republic has hired police details to watch the picket line and follow trucks on their routes, but police said they can’t be with every one of them 24-7.