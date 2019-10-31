BOSTON (CBS) – The owner of a company in which two of its workers drowned in a flooded trench has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Kevin Otto, the owner of Atlantic Drain Services, was convicted Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court.
The company was digging a trench on Dartmouth Street in the South End on Oct. 21, 2016 when it flooded and the walls collapsed as a fire hydrant ruptured killing 53-year-old Kevin Mattox and 47-year-old Robert Higgins.
The defense claimed there were too many unanswered questions about the infrastructure the men were working in, including how the hydrant was maintained.
Prosecutors insisted if the trench had been shored up properly to begin with the collapse would never have happened.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Atlantic Drain Services following the deadly collapse.
