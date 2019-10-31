CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Police are asking the public for help to find at least 11 instruments stolen in Concord, New Hampshire. The stolen items include guitars signed by Aerosmith, Paul Stanley of Kiss and politician Mike Huckabee.
The theft happened overnight between Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 at Binnie Media Group on Church Street. One or more suspects took two gold saxophones, a gold trumpet, a silver trumpet, a silver clarinet, a black clarinet and a black Flying X guitar. They also took the Aerosmith-signed guitar, the black Paul Stanley-signed guitar and a Fender Mike Huckabee-signed bass.
Huckabee, a former presidential candidate, played the bass in a cover band called “Capitol Offense.”
“Other valuable items were bypassed by the suspect(s) leading investigators to believe that the stolen items were targeted and may have been stolen for re-sale on the street or to unsuspecting vendors,” Concord police said in a statement.
Police did not say how much the stolen instruments are worth. Anyone with information is asked to contact Concord police.
