EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A convicted felon and president of a motorcycle club was arrested Wednesday on gun charges. Bruce Sartwell, a.k.a “Monster,” 48, of East Bridgewater, is the regional president of the Brockton/East Bridgewater chapters of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.
According to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling, Sartwell was found in possession of an unregistered firearm. After appearing in court Thursday, he was held pending a probable cause and detention hearing.
Given Sartwell’s status as a convicted felon, he isn’t allowed to possess guns and ammunition.
“On Oct. 19, 2019, agents intercepted a package originating in China and addressed to Sartwell that was declared as a ‘Fuel Filter’ but actually contained a firearm silencer,” said a statement from Lelling. Further investigation revealed Sartwell allegedly received approximately 65 shipments from Asia, many “labeled as innocuous items that could have been more easily and cheaply purchased in the United States.”
In warranted search of Sartwell’s house, investigators found an AR-15 styled gun without any serial or manufacturing numbers, firearm manufacturing tools, two firearm silencers, 20 knives, a black powder handgun, a flare gun, and various ammunition compatible with the AR-15 style rifle.
Investigators said a large mirror in the basement hid a storage area with a safe.
If convicted, Sartwell faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
