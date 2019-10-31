BEACON HILL (CBS) — WBZ has found the house you definitely want to go for trick-or-treating tonight, rain or no rain. And it’s on one of the most chic neighborhoods in Boston.
Beacon Hill will come alive tonight with Halloween fun, and at this house, they’re sparing no expense.
“It’s so cool!” said Anis Duharv as she stared at the multi-million dollar townhouse in Louisburg Square.
The owners have professionally decorated for Halloween, something they’ve done for several years now, much to the delight of neighbors and visitors.
The home has a large, cut-out clown face surrounding the front door, skeletons and other scary stuff in the window boxes, beautifully painted pumpkins on the steps and fun house mirrors on the front. At night the display is lit for full effect.
“We just saw the painting. It’s really beautiful. We don’t have this in France,” said Pauline Gandolfini, who is visiting Boston.
And France isn’t the only place missing this extravaganza. “I love that everyone is getting so into decorating and the holiday spirit. We don’t see this sort of thing in Cincinnati,” said tourist Kari Tepe.
“I think it makes it kind of exciting and fun because it’s definitely a destination at Halloween,” said Kelly Jennings, another admirer.
And in keeping with the Halloween spirit, the homeowners decided to remain…mysterious.
