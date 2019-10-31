BOSTON (CBS) — Two people from Canton have been charged with animal cruelty after the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office established they were the owners of an emaciated pit bull who was brought to the MSPCA-Angell months ago.
Michael Coke, 24, and Tatyana Davis, 22, initially dropped the dog off at the Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain on July 28. They told the MSPCA they found the dog, named “Glitch,” near the Massasoit Community College campus.
Glitch weighed only 15 pounds at the time, 35 less than what a dog his age should be. He was also hypothermic in spite of the summer heat. It’s believed the dog, who was completely hunched over, has spent most of his life in a tiny cage.
The MSPCA then began a campaign to find Glitch’s owners and even offered a $1,000 reward for information.
“This is one of the worst cases of neglect I have ever seen,” said veterinarian Maria Brandifino in a statement. “When he arrived my first thought was: how could he have even survived this?”
Glitch survived and has since been adopted.
