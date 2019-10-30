BOSTON (CBS) — Call the national guard, alert the president, sound the alarms and send all non-essential government employees to their homes.
Tom Brady is on the Patriots’ injury report.
OK, it may not be that serious, but the quarterback nevertheless was listed as having had limited participation in Wednesday’s practice session at Gillette Stadium, due to a right shoulder issue.
Details on the injury remain scarce, though the Browns did register three sacks in Sunday’s game against Brady and the Patriots. Perhaps the upcoming bye week will be an important one for Brady … or perhaps he slept on his golden right arm.
In any event, it’s a safe bet that the man who’s missed games due to injury in just one season of his two-decade career will be suiting up once again come Sunday evening in Baltimore. It may require some overtime from Alex Guerrero on the massage table, but Brady will surely be playing on Sunday night.
📹 @TomBrady warming up lefty at #Patriots practice #WBZ pic.twitter.com/WZ3Snc7EDS
— Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) October 30, 2019
The full injury reports for the Patriots and Ravens, ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup, are below.
WEDNESDAY PRACTICE REPORT
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Tom Brady, Right Shoulder
RB Rex Burkhead, Foot
S Patrick Chung, Heel/Chest
WR Julian Edelman, Chest/Shoulder
TE Ryan Izzo, Concussion
TE Matt LaCosse, Knee
G Shaq Mason, Ankle
WR Gunner Olszewski, Ankle/Hamstring
RAVENS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Earl Thomas, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Marquise Brown, Ankle
CB Maurice Canady, Thigh
LB Patrick Onwuasor, Ankle
CB Jimmy Smith, Knee
