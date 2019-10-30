SALEM (CBS) – A man is in custody after a wild confrontation and a police shooting in Salem overnight.
Officers spotted what they called a suspicious car just before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Shetland Properties on Congress Street.
When they approached it, they say the driver took off, trying to run them down. That’s when the officers fired at the car. It’s not clear yet how many shots were fired.
Police said the man was grazed in the arm, but that didn’t stop him. He continued driving and crashed at a nearby Wendy’s restaurant on the corner of Lafayette and Peabody streets. He got out of the car and ran along the harbor walk before jumping into the water. He was caught a short time later and is now in custody at a local hospital. His name has not been made public yet.
Salem Police said two officers had minor injuries after the incident.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.