SALEM (CBS) – A Peabody man is due in court Wednesday after a wild confrontation and a police shooting in Salem overnight.
Officers spotted what they called a “suspicious” car just after 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Shetland Properties on Congress Street.
When they approached it, they say the driver took off, trying to run them down. That’s when the officers fired at the Toyota. It’s not clear yet how many shots were fired.
Police said the man, later identified as 25-year-old Austin Boga of Peabody, was grazed in the arm, but that didn’t stop him. He continued driving and crashed at a nearby Wendy’s restaurant on the corner of Lafayette and Peabody streets. Boga got out of the car and ran along the Harborwalk before jumping into the water. He was caught a short time later and taken to the hospital.
Salem Police said two officers had minor injuries after the incident.
Boga is now facing several charges, including assault and battery, resisting arrest and speeding.
He will be arraigned Wednesday in Salem District Court.
