BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made a change at kicker on Tuesday, which was the big story on trade deadline day. But lost in the shuffle was a little roster management that may have cleared a spot for rookie N’Keal Harry.
The Patriots released tight end/fullback Eric Tomlinson on Tuesday, giving them an empty slot on their 53-man roster. If they feel Harry — who began his rookie season on IR with a hamstring injury — is healthy enough to return to action, the wide receiver could be activated ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Harry has been practicing the last two weeks and is eligible to play his first game on Sunday night. The Patriots have until next Monday to activate their first-round pick, or he’ll revert back to IR and will be sidelined for the rest of the season.
We should get a better feel for Harry’s potential status Wednesday when the team takes the practice field for the first time this week. The release of Tomlinson could also mean that tight ends Matt LaCosse (knee) and Ryan Izzo (concussion) are close to a return after both missed the last two weeks.
In addition to releasing Tomlinson and kicker Mike Nugent (reportedly signing Nick Folk as Nugent’s replacement), the Patriots also parted ways with offensive lineman Aaron Monteiro, who was on the team’s practice squad.
