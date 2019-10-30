BOSTON (CBS) — A Northeastern student from Vietnam was in a Boston ICU for more than two weeks after she was the victim of a hit-and-run in Dorchester.
Friends and faraway family of Nguyen Do hope that someone saw something the night of Oct. 11, when the 24-year-old was walking on Edwin Street not far from Ashmont Station. Investigators say she was hit around 7:45 p.m. that evening. A passerby found her on the ground in the rain moments later.
“She was unconscious for three days after the accident took place and she doesn’t remember anything. She has ear damage. A broken bone in one of her ears. Her pelvis is broken. She got a lung infection,” said friend Julita Bailey-Vasco.
Boston detectives did find surveillance video of a suspect vehicle. The victim’s friends desperately hope someone who knows something about that pickup truck will call investigators, and ideally that the driver will come forward.
“If I had a kid and it happened to them, whether in this country or someplace else, I’d be absolutely devastated. How can a human being possibly do this?” Bailey-Vasco said.
The victim has some relatives here in Boston, but her parents in Vietnam are struggling to get the visa approval they’d need to be with their daughter at Boston Medical Center.
