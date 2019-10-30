Illness Sidelines Celtics Jaylen Brown Against BucksThe Celtics will be without one of their best players for their toughest game of the season.

Baker Mayfield Gets A Little Testy When Questioned About Failed Drive Against PatriotsBaker Mayfield was not a fan of a reporter asking him about a failed drive against the Patriots, and let the reporter know.

'Through The Lens Of CBS Sports: College Football At 150' To Celebrate The Sport's Rich HistoryThe network celebrates the 150th anniversary of college football with a new documentary "Through The Lens Of CBS Sports: College Football At 150."

Ravens' Nick Boyle Not Overly Impressed With Patriots' Defense: 'We'll See How Good They Are Once We Play Them'Apparently, Ravens tight end Nick Boyle has not gotten the memo about the way the Patriots have been able to find motivation from even the most innocuous of comments from opponents.

Isaiah Wynn Returns To Patriots Practice, Indicating He's Been Selected To Return From Injured ReserveAs expected, the Patriots have made their choices for activation from injured reserve. First it was rookie receiver N'Keal Harry, and now it is left tackle Isaiah Wynn.