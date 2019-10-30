MANCHESTER, NH (CBS)- A slew of communities in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have decided to postpone Halloween trick-or-treating due to the possibility of heavy rain and wind.
Manchester, New Hampshire is moving its festivities to Sunday, Nov. 3, from 2-4 p.m.
“We have to make sure that the heavy rain that could cause flooding and debris, that sort of stuff, doesn’t become a hazard,” Manchester Police spokesperson Heather Hamel said.
The rescheduling set off a firestorm of comments on many community Facebook pages on Wednesday.
“I honestly don’t like it,” Manchester resident Jessica Stevens said. “When I was little, I trick-or-treated in the snow, in the rain, in the cold.”
“It’s rain, snow, shine, you go out and get it. Halloween is Halloween,” Salem resident Greg Getchell said.
Margaret Sarazin and her family set up an intricate Halloween display on their Salem, New Hampshire, lawn every year. She says the change of schedule from Thursday evening to Saturday evening in Salem will only mean more fun and more candy.
“I don’t think it really matters. I think the kids have fun no matter what,” Sarazin said.
