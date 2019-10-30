Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A Halifax man who won big on a scratch ticket plans to go to more hockey games. James McDonough told the Massachusetts State Lottery he plans to use his winnings from a $1 million jackpot to buy Boston Bruins season tickets and a truck.
He’s the latest winner in the “Diamond Millions” $30 instant ticket game, the Lottery said Tuesday. He bought the winning ticket at the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street in Bridgewater.
There are still 62 $1 million prizes left in the game.
