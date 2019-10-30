BOSTON (CBS) – Could there be more exciting news for “Friends” fans? A pop-up experience celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic series is coming to Boston.
The Friends 25th Anniversary Pop-Up opens in the Fenway neighborhood on Nov. 21 and runs until Jan. 5. It’s located at 401 Park at the corner of Brookline Avenue and Fullerton Street.
“The nostalgia-packed space offers precise set re-creations and more than 50 original props from the show, providing ample opportunity to explore the show’s history and capture photos,” organizers said in a statement. “For fans yearning to stick a turkey on their head, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliner after playing some foosball, or help Ross with the infamous sofa pivot, the pop-up will deliver.”
The pop-up will include a recreation of coffee shop “Central Perk,” complete with the orange couch. There’s also a store where fans can buy “Friends” merchandise.
Tickets are $29.50 each and go on sale Friday at noon at friends25popup.com
A special “Friendsgiving” event is planned for Thanksgiving Day, with tickets for $55.
