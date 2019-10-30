BOSTON (CBS) — The Browns were already a fairly broken franchise when they sloshed their way into Gillette Stadium on Sunday. But the cracks are getting a whole lot bigger following their 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

Second-year Brown quarterback Baker Mayfield is feeling the frustration of Cleveland’s now 2-5 record, and he got a little bit testy with a reporter on Wednesday. Asked about the offense’s lack of urgency during a failed drive against New England just ahead of halftime, Mayfield scoffed at the questioning, and eventually called an end to his press conference.

Here’s how Mayfield’s exchange went with Tony Grossi of WKNR radio in Cleveland:

Grossi: After the blocked field goal at the end of the first half, the two minute drive, it seemed like there was a lack of urgency there. Was something going on?

Mayfield: There was a penalty so we were negative yardage.

Grossi: Yeah, but there was a lot of time in between snaps.

Mayfield: When the penalty happened, we were behind the chains. No, no no. Stop saying ‘but.’ I just told you the clock was running and we had a penalty. You want to give them the ball back? No. You don’t play, you don’t know it. That’s just plain and simple.

Grossi: Were you happy with that drive?

Mayfield: Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn’t score points. The dumbest question you could ask. What? Jesus, Tony.

The drive began with 2:19 on the clock and Cleveland had just one timeout remaining. They were able to pick up a first down on a four-yard reception by Odell Beckham Jr. on a third-and-3, and then another on a 12-yard pass to Jarvis Landry, but that’s when things stalled.

Cleveland had a first-and-10 at their own 39 with 32 seconds left, but Mayfield was sacked by Adam Butler for a 10-yard loss, forcing the Browns to use their final timeout. A false start before the next snap backed them up another five yards, and at that point, it sounds like Mayfield just wanted to kill the clock so Tom Brady didn’t get another chance to put more points on the board for New England. The Browns went into halftime trailing 17-7.

Mayfield took to Twitter shortly after he got emotio… showed his passion on the podium to explain how it went down.

say that I’ve gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way… that’s too bad — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 30, 2019

Mayfield was fairly upbeat for the other seven minutes he was at the podium, and even expressed confidence in his team. But after starting the season as a sexy pick to make a deep playoff run, Mayfield and the Browns are starting to feel the heat after their underachieving start.