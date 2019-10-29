Comments
HINGHAM (CBS) – Wahlburgers is marking its 8th anniversary with a big discount. The local restaurant chain will serve up burgers at one location Wednesday for just a few pennies.
WahlClub members can get an “Our Burger” for 8 cents. The deal is only good at the original Wahlburgers in Hingham.
Since celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg founded the chain eight years ago, Wahlburgers now has 32 locations in North America and the United Kingdom. The “Wahlburgers” TV series ended this year after 10 seasons on A&E.
Wednesday’s offer is limited to one 8-cent burger per customer.
