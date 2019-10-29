



BOSTON (CBS) — Before the Boston Bruins took the ice Tuesday, there was a thunderous roar through the T.D. Garden for another warrior from Weymouth: The Mighty Quinn.

For months, the young boy was forced to only interact with the world through his window while he recovered from cancer in insolation. But a now-healthy ‘Mighty Quinn’ was able to drop the puck for the Bruins game on Beth Israel Lahey Healthy Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

“He had 100 days in our house in isolation, for a three-year-old, that’s a life sentence. He’s been so positive, happy, and upbeat, you can’t help but be positive yourself,” said Jarlath Waters, Quinn’s dad.

Quinn battled through a brain tumor, chemotherapy, and a stem cell transplant. To occupy the toddler in isolation, the Waters devised the “Quinn-dow” and hundreds came to visit their yard including the Dropkick Murphys, police officers, and a parade of ambulances.

In August, Bruins player Charlie Coyle also stopped by.

What’s up, The Mighty Quinn!@CharlieCoyle_3 stopped by to meet up with his fellow Weymouth native earlier today.#NHLBruins | #MightyQuinn pic.twitter.com/lj65g5Zl0e — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 26, 2019

“When he came to the house he made a real connection with Quinn,” said Waters.

And recently, a sweet sigh of relief for the Waters family: Quinn’s latest MRI showed no new disease.

“This is our first night out as a family. It’s really special,” said Waters, especially because of what the Bruins have done for Quinn in the past.

“We were probably in his worst chemotherapy during the Stanley Cup playoffs. We watched every game in the room. I guess that’s a big part of him. The Bruins got us through some rough nights, me and him. So this means a lot.”