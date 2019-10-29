BOSTON (CBS) — Mike Nugent’s Patriots career will go down as a short one.
The kicker will be released Tuesday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.
The Patriots are cutting K Mike Nugent, per sources.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 29, 2019
Nugent joined the Patriots after Stephen Gostkowski was lost for the season to a hip injury.
Nugent, 37, played four games for the Patriots, making his debut in Week 5 in Washington.
A second-round pick by the Jets all the way back in 2005, Nugent successfully kicked just five of his eight field-goal attempts and missed one PAT. He had a 29-yard field goal blocked in Sunday’s win over the Browns, and he also missed a 34-yard field goal in that game.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Falcons cut veteran kicker Matt Bryant, who could be an option for the Patriots to add.
