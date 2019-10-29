BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are now on their third kicker of the 2019 season, after signing former Bucs, Jets and Cowboys kicker Nick Folk.
The #Patriots are signing free agent K Nick Folk, source said. Most recently, he held the AAF record for longest field goal at 55 yards. He’s also played for the #Bucs, #Jets and #Cowboys.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2019
The Patriots had a newfound need at the position after cutting Mike Nugent earlier on Tuesday. Nugent had gone 5-for-8 on field goals — two misses, one blocked — and 15-for-16 on PATs during his four games with the Patriots.
The Patriots obviously won all four games, but with the weather soon turning for the worse, head coach Bill Belichick and special teams coordinator Joe Judge made a move to try to upgrade at a key position.
The Patriots lost Stephen Gostkowski for the season after a Week 4 win in Buffalo, after Gostkowski aggravated a hip injury, which required surgery.
The 8-0 Patriots will get back to work this Sunday evening at Baltimore, where they’ll face the 5-2 Ravens.
