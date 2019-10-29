Report: Patriots Sign Nick Folk As New KickerThe Patriots are now on their third kicker of the 2019 season.

CBS Sports Network Schedule Features Two Top 25 Teams This Saturday In #17 Cincinnati And #21 Boise StateThe Bearcats and Broncos look to stay in the hunt for the Group of 5 New Year's Six bowl bid as they take the field this weekend.

Report: Patriots Cutting Kicker Mike NugentMike Nugent's Patriots career will go down as a short one.

Report: Patriots Showing Interest In Tight End Tyler EifertThe clock continues to tick toward the NFL trade deadline, and though the Patriots don't have a tremendous amount of salary cap space, they remain active on all fronts.

Report: Jets Looking To Trade Le'Veon Bell Before Deadline, Adding Further Comedy To Jets' DysfunctionThe Jets remain one of the laughingstocks of the NFL. This time, it involves a desire to part with their big free-agent addition, Le'Veon Bell.