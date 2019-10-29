BOLTON (CBS) – A Nashoba Regional High School teacher appeared in court Tuesday on charges that she exchanged nude photos with a 15-year-old student.
Dorothy Bancroft Veracka, 42, was arraigned in Clinton District Court on charges that include possession of child pornography.
Prosecutors said Veracka sent nude photos of herself and received lewd pictures from a teenage boy who lives in Lancaster. Veracka is accused of “actively” soliciting the photos.
According to court documents, the student gave police evidence that included photos and messages between the two on Snapchat that he saved. Documents also said Veracka admitted during an interview that she received the messages.
Veracka was released on personal recognizance on the condition that she have no contact with the victim or any unsupervised contact with children under 16 years old. Veracka must also stay away from Nashoba High School, where she is a teacher.
She is due back on court on November 26.
Veracka ran to her car after she was arraigned and declined to answer questions about the allegations.
When asked about the charges following her arraignment, Veracka’s lawyer blamed the media for trying to sensationalize the case.
“Everyone is entitled to the presumption of innocence,” defense attorney Frank McNamara told WBZ-TV, adding that Veracka is a wife and mother of three.
Brooke Clenchy, superintendent of schools, said in a statement “This is an ongoing personnel matter that I can’t comment on at this time.”
Veracka was placed on administrative leave beginning September 30.
