DRACUT (CBS) – Police are looking for help tracking down the gunman who carjacked a delivery driver in Dracut late Monday night.
A masked man pointed a gun at the driver and then stole the 2003 Nissan Altima outside an apartment complex on 18th Street around 10 p.m., according to investigators.
The driver wasn’t hurt. About a half-hour later, the car was found abandoned about a mile away in Lowell at Richards and North Llewellyn streets, near the Christian Hill Reservoir.
Police brought in a K-9 unit to search for the man, who they said is about 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall and may have been wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants at the time of carjacking.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
