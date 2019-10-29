STATEHOUSE, BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 (State House News Service) — Sen. Becca Rausch pitched her colleagues Tuesday on what she described as a “short and simple bill that will solve a big problem” — the availability of diaper changing tables for parents of all genders.
Rausch, a Needham Democrat, said most women’s public restrooms are equipped with changing stations.
“This is a wonderful thing, but it’s not enough,” she told the Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities Committee.
“We’re long past the time when it’s only moms who change diapers. What’s a dad to do? What about families with two dads? What about gender non-binary parents?” Rausch said. “Too often we’re forcing parents and caretakers who don’t use the women’s restroom to change their babies’ diapers on a floor somewhere, sometimes even the dirty men’s bathroom floor, or wait to change a soiled diaper.”
Rausch’s bill (S 75) would require newly constructed public buildings and places of public accommodation to “install and maintain at least one baby diaper changing station in a semi-private area accessible to caretakers regardless of sex, gender, or disability.” The requirement would also apply to existing public buildings and accommodations that undergo substantial renovations. The requirements would “cost as little as a few hundred dollars to implement,” she said
