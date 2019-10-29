Comments
DARTMOUTH (CBS) – Four children and their driver were hurt when a deer crashed through the windshield of a school bus Tuesday morning in Dartmouth.
The bus was heading down Chase Road just after 7 a.m. when a car hit the deer. Police said the impact launched the deer through the windshield of the oncoming school bus.
Dartmouth police said the four students and driver were hurt, but their injuries were minor.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
