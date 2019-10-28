ANDOVER (CBS) – Massachusetts is home to 13 of the top 50 most sought-after high schools in the nation. That’s according to a new report from online test prep company Test Innovators.
The company asked more than 18,000 students which high schools they plan to apply to next year. The No. 1 response nationwide was Phillips Academy in Andover.
“Over the years, the school has grown and transformed while maintaining its prestige and academic excellence,” Test Innovators states.
Coming in second is Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire. Of the top 50 schools, 27 are located in the northeast.
Here are the other Massachusetts schools coming in the Top 50:
#8 – Milton Academy
#9 – Deerfield Academy
#12- Noble and Greenough School (Dedham)
#14 – Boston Latin School
#16 – Groton School
#28 – Buckingham Browne and Nichols (Cambridge)
#33 – Brooks School (North Andover, MA)
#37 – Roxbury Latin
#41 – Rivers (Weston)
#47 – Boston Latin Academy
#48 – Pingree School (South Hamilton)
#49 – Governor’s Academy (Byfield)
