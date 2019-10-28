SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Seventeen people were forced out into the street in Somerville early Monday morning after a car fire spread to two homes, gutting both of them.

Fire Chief Charles Breen said a car parked between two multi-family houses on Jackson Road caught fire just before 3 a.m. and flames quickly spread to both buildings.

“I heard what sounded like a big bang or a pop of some type and I heard glass and people screaming and it was really scary. I came outside to full flames on both sides of that house,” witness Jackie Soriano said.

Breen said 15 adults and two children escaped the fire safely and no one was hurt. He said they were all running outside when firefighters arrived.

“I believe that the smoke alarms were working,” Breen said. “Because when you have fires start outside the building, it gets a jump and by the time it gets inside it’s going to spread quickly and the alarms have to go off to get out fast.”

At least one resident started knocking on doors on his way out.

“I heard a crackling sound. I was like scared, what to do next,” resident Chris Baul told reporters. “I looked off my balcony, the one near my bedroom, and figured out there was fire all around. A car was burning, so at that moment, I banged on everyone’s door and make sure they were out of the house.”

There’s no word yet on how the fire started.

Breen said a third house was damaged by water in the firefight.