Bruins Don Toy Story Costumes For Halloween Visit To Boston Children's HospitalThe Boston Bruins paid a visit to patients at Boston Children's Hospital on Monday, but they did not look like the Boston Bruins.

NFL Trade Rumors: Bucs Want 'Substantial Offer' For Tight End O.J. HowardThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been reluctant to deal O.J. Howard so far this season, and are reportedly looking for a big bounty for the tight end on the trade market.

Patriots Reportedly Bringing Back QB Cody KesslerThe Patriots are back to having three quarterbacks on their roster. The team is reportedly signing quarterback Cody Kessler, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brad Marchand Brings Home NHL First Star Of The Week HonorsAnother week, another NHL accolade for a Boston Bruins player. This time around, it's forward Brad Marchand bringing home the honors.

Vintage Tom Brady Still On Display And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsTom Brady still displays Hall of Fame form on a weekly basis, plus many more leftover thoughts from the Patriots' 14-point win over Cleveland.