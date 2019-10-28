Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The two men and a dog who were reported missing Saturday after leaving the coast of Rhode Island have been found alive.
According to the Coast Guard, they were found by an air rescue crew 100 miles east of Cape Henry, Virginia.
Ryan Hollis and Joshua Kane Cairone, left Jamestown, R.I. on Wednesday in a 43-foot Beneteau sailing boat. Hollis was reported missing after he did not contact his girlfriend on Friday at a stop in Norfolk, Virginia as planned.
The Coast Guard said cellphone information showed Cairone and a dog named Louis were also on the boat.
Over the weekend, the Coast Guard searched 30,000 miles of water between Mass. and N.C.
