BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are back to having three quarterbacks on their roster. The team is reportedly signing quarterback Cody Kessler, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The Patriots signed Kessler in late September, only to release the veteran passer on Oct. 15. But Kessler stayed in the area and will now back up Tom Brady and Jarrett Stidham on the New England depth chart once again.
Kessler will bring New England’s roster to its max capacity of 53 players, taking the spot of the recently traded Michael Bennett. The disgruntled defensive end was sent to Dallas late last week, leaving the Patriots with just 52 players on their roster for Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns.
If the Patriots want to play N’Keal Harry in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, they’ll have to make another roster move to clear a spot for the rookie receiver. Harry started the regular season on IR and is eligible to make his NFL debut in Baltimore.
