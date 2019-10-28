



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has earned himself many fans during his Hall of Fame career. He can count Odell Beckham Jr. as one of them.

Beckham, one of the brightest stars in the game, said earlier this week that he planned to deliver a gift to Brady on Sunday. That gift was a pair of cleats made out of goat hair, and Beckham said he wanted to give them to Brady, whom he considers the GOAT.

And though the afternoon went poorly for Beckham and the Browns on a rain-soaked evening at Gillette Stadium, Beckham followed through on that promise, handing the fancy shoes to Brady at midfield after the Patriots’ 27-13 win.

The two exchanged jerseys after a preseason game in 2016, so the mutual admiration is well-established at this point. This was merely the latest chapter.

It continued after the postgame handshakes, too, as Brady was spotted chugging water from his canteen alongside his son while waiting outside the Browns locker room. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported why Brady was hanging in the bowels of Gillette Stadium instead of bolting to his vehicle after his press conference:

And of course, because nothing can happen without it becoming an internet meme, a shot that showed Baker Mayfield catching a glimpse of the goat cleat presentation became a point of laughter for many folks who were seeking a chuckle on Sunday night.

Beckham was limited to five catches for 52 yards in the loss to New England, on a day when the Browns fell to 2-5 and basically had their season officially ended by the Patriots. But he clearly made the most of his afternoon by spending a little quality time with the GOAT.