HOLLIS, N.H. (CBS) – Police arrested a Hollis, New Hampshire woman for allegedly driving drunk with children in her car. Meredith Kehaias, 47, is charged with aggravated DWI and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Officers made the traffic stop at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday after getting calls about an erratic driver on Broad Street. There were two children under the age of 16 in the car.
A chemical test showed her blood alcohol content to be .17, which is more than twice the legal limit, police said.
Kehaias was released on personal recognizance and is set to be arraigned in Nashua District Court on Nov. 6.
