BOSTON (CBS) — On and off the field, it’s a safe bet the McCourty twins are doing something great. On Monday, the New England Patriots players raised money for a charity close to their hearts by hosting the fifth annual Tackle Sickle Cell Casino Night.
“It’s all about sickle cell and I think just continuing to spread awareness,” said cornerback Jason McCourty. “I feel like we’re a part of the movement and they’re so close to curing it that it’s amazing to be a part of it.”
Devin, free safety for the Pats, added, “Our aunt and uncle had the disease. Our aunt passed away in January and I think that’s the foundation of it.”
They brought a Vegas flair and fellow Patriots players to the Royale nightclub in Boston. The gambling wasn’t always competitive though.
Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley said, “I’m not really a gambler. I’m going to stay in my lane and just watch. Maybe I’ll learn a few things.”
Last year, the event raised more than $300,000 to help sickle cell patients live more comfortably.
Pediatric Hematologist Dr. Amy Sobota of Boston Medical Center explained, “So one of the simple things we do with the money we raise here is transportation assistance. So we give people rides so they can bring their children to the clinic to get the care that they need that’s not available in their neighborhoods.”
