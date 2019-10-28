BOSTON (CBS) – Genetic specialists in the United Kingdom have a warning for consumers: genetic tests that are sold online and in stores may not be reliable when it comes to health conditions.
Results that suggest a higher risk of cancer, for example, can generate anxiety and fear, but sometimes these tests are either wrong or misleading.
Geneticists say that even when one of these tests indicates an “elevated” risk, it does not necessarily mean that someone will develop a particular health problem. At the same time, they say consumers should also not assume that a “reassuring” result means that they’re in the clear.
The researchers said patients and providers should not make healthcare decisions based on these home genetic tests and if genetic testing is warranted, patients should be referred to a trained geneticist.
You must log in to post a comment.