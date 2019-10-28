BOSTON (CBS) — Another week, another NHL accolade for a Boston Bruins player. This time around, it’s forward Brad Marchand bringing home the honors.
After tallying five points in three games last week, Marchand was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday. Marchand was tied for the league lead in scoring with three goals and five assists, finishing with a plus-seven rating as Boston went 3-0-0 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers.
Marchand had a goal and an assist in Boston’s 4-2 win over the Leafs last Tuesday, and followed it up with a helper in the B’s 3-0 shutout win over the Blues. He put the cherry on top of his incredible week with a two-goal, three-assist showing in Sunday night’s 7-4 win over the Rangers in New York. That five-point outburst ties Connor McDavid for the most points in a game this season.
The B’s winger is now up to seven goals and 13 assists through 11 games, with his 20 points the fifth-most in the NHL. His plus-11 rating is currently tied for first in the league.
This marks the second straight week that a Bruins player has been named the NHL’s first star of the week, after David Pastrnak brought home the honors last week when he tallied seven goals and nine points over a three-game stretch.
