Brad Marchand Brings Home NHL First Star Of The Week HonorsAnother week, another NHL accolade for a Boston Bruins player. This time around, it's forward Brad Marchand bringing home the honors.

Vintage Tom Brady Still On Display And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsTom Brady still displays Hall of Fame form on a weekly basis, plus many more leftover thoughts from the Patriots' 14-point win over Cleveland.

Red Sox Officially Hire Chaim Bloom As Chief Baseball OfficerThere is a new man in charge of baseball operations at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have officially hired Chaim Bloom as their Chief Baseball Officer, the team announced Monday morning.

Mohamed Sanu Promises Some Fun Once He Gets Feet Wet In Patriots OffenseMohamed Sanu got his feet wet -- among other things -- in the Patriots offense during his rainy New England debut on Sunday. The veteran receiver is promising bigger things once he gets fully acclimated to Tom Brady's offense.

Odell Beckham Jr. Delivers Goat Hair Cleats To Tom Brady After Pats Beat BrownsTom Brady has earned himself many fans during his Hall of Fame career. He can count Odell Beckham Jr. as one of them.