Red Sox Officially Hire Chaim Bloom As Chief Baseball OfficerThere is a new man in charge of baseball operations at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have officially hired Chaim Bloom as their Chief Baseball Officer, the team announced Monday morning.

Mohamed Sanu Promises Some Fun Once He Gets Feet Wet In Patriots OffenseMohamed Sanu got his feet wet -- among other things -- in the Patriots offense during his rainy New England debut on Sunday. The veteran receiver is promising bigger things once he gets fully acclimated to Tom Brady's offense.

Odell Beckham Jr. Delivers Goat Hair Cleats To Tom Brady After Pats Beat BrownsTom Brady has earned himself many fans during his Hall of Fame career. He can count Odell Beckham Jr. as one of them.

Another Chiefs Loss Makes Patriots' Road To AFC's Top Spot Even SmootherWhat we do know with a near-certainty is that the Patriots will enter the postseason as the top seed in the American Football Conference.

Marchand, Bergeron Lead Bruins To 7-4 Win Over RangersThe Boston Bruins scored four times in the second period and beat the New York Rangers 7-4 on Sunday night.