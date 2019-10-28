Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins is set to announce that a former Boston College student was indicted in connection with their boyfriend’s suicide.
Details of the indictment have not yet been released. The defendant is charged with involuntary manslaughter related to the death of their boyfriend, who was also a student at Boston College.
Rollins is expected to announce details at an 11 a.m. press conference.
No further details are currently available.
