BOSTON (CBS) — A young woman was killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Millbury Friday night after she pulled her car over and walked onto the highway.
Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a call of a crash on the highway around 11 p.m.
They said their investigation showed that the woman, later identified as 27-year-old Kimberly Hannon of Douglas, pulled her Nissan Altima over to the side of the road, got out of her car and tried to to cross the road. She was then hit by a car going west.
Hannon was found near the median on the westbound side of the road, according to police. She was taken to a Worcester hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A few minutes after the crash was reported, police said a 57-year-old Oxford man left the highway and told state police he may have hit something earlier. They said they found damage on the front of his Ford Fusion, and he and the female passenger in his car were taken to the station for questioning.
The crash is still being investigated. The cause of the crash has not been identified. No charges have been filed at this time.
