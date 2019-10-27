By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
FOXBORO (CBS) — Add another plaque to the bin in Tom Brady’s basement.
With an 8-yard strike to Julian Edelman in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Browns, Brady upped his season total to 12 touchdown passes on the year.
In doing so, Brady set a new record for single-season touchdown passes by quarterbacks aged 42 or older.
Of course, Brady didn’t exactly have a lot of competition in that category. Only a small handful of quarterbacks have even attempted to play at age 42, and pretty much nobody has been successful.
Brady passed Warren Moon with the 12th touchdown pass, but Moon’s 1998 season was slightly less than successful. And Moon’s year was only technically his age 42 season, as his November birthday meant that he only played one game as an actual 42-year-old.
Moon completed just 56.2 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions that year, leading the Seahawks to a 4-6 record in his 10 starts. He had a passer rating of 76.6.
After the touchdown pass on Sunday, Brady had completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 2,069 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, good for a 94.8 passer rating. The Patriots were 7-0, and on their way to 8-0, when the touchdown was thrown.
You must log in to post a comment.