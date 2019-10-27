BOSTON (CBS)– Energy is transferring to a developing wave of low pressure or secondary storm system over northeastern PA at midday. The center of this wave will track across CT this afternoon to northern RI to near Foxboro to just south of Boston from early to mid-evening. It does NOT have the atmospheric support for bombogenesis like the ferocious storm during the night of Oct. 16 into Oct. 17. This system will not contain the dynamics to trigger considerable coastal wind damage, but it will be capable of cranking up the wind primarily for the Cape resulting in isolated spotty damage.

WIND:

Although breezy at times, the wind will be insignificant across much of the region. The exception will be Cape Cod and The Islands where a Wind Advisory is posted from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Southeasterly winds of 20-30 mph with some gusts of 40 up to 50 mph are probable and the strongest wind should blow during early to mid-evening. Immediate coastal areas of the South Shore extending up to outer Cape Ann, gusts up to 30-40 mph are possible. Except over some higher hilltops, most inland locations will have wind varying from 10 up to 20-25 mph.

TIMING:

After this morning’s scattered, mostly light, showers, the rain this afternoon will be steady with variable intensity ranging from light rain to downpours. This will produce the usual puddles and ponding in poor drainage areas especially where catch basins are clogged with leaves. There could be a brief spell of some scattered lightning and thunder mainly near and south of the Mass. Pike as the wave gets closer later this afternoon to early evening. It will taper off to lighter showers and mist from west to east as the wave tracks to the coast. Once the main rain shifts offshore, lingering pockets of mist may migrate across some locations into tomorrow.

RAIN:

This weather-maker will not release copious amounts of rain like the preceding gale center of Oct. 16-17. Instead, widespread 0.75-1.25 inches of ran is anticipated with a few spot totals exceeding that range amount.

TIDES: