



BOSTON (CBS) — This is not a defensive era in the National Football League. Not by a longshot.

Watching the Patriots, though, you’d never know it.

Bill Belichick’s defense this season has been lights-out, and that’s putting it very, very lightly.

It didn’t take long for the Patriots’ “Boogeymen” defense to rear its ugly head on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns. Less than 10 minutes into the game, Nick Chubb ran the ball to the right side but had the ball knocked out of his hands by the foot of teammate Joel Bitonio.

Dont’a Hightower scooped up the loose ball and scampered 26 yards for a touchdown.

That touchdown marked the fourth touchdown scored by the Patriots’ defense through the first half of the season.

In that same time, they’ve allowed just three touchdowns.

(It’s Week 8 of the season, in case you weren’t aware.)

The Patriots’ defense has touchdowns from Hightower and Kyle Van Noy on fumble returns, and on interception returns from Jamie Collins and Stephon Gilmore. The defense has allowed two passing touchdown (Colt McCoy to Steven Sims, at Washington, Week 5; Daniel Jones to Golden Tate, vs. New York Giants, Week 6) and two rushing touchdowns (Josh Allen, at Buffalo, Week 4).

That touchdown number was at risk of going shortly after Hightower’s score, as Chubb cut back against the Patriots’ run defense and was off to the races on Cleveland’s first play after the ensuing kickoff. Yet Jonathan Jones put forth a tremendous effort to chase down Chubb from behind to punch the ball loose. Devin McCourty recovered at the New England 4-yard line to keep Cleveland out of the end zone.

In doing so, the defense kept their touchdown lead over opposing offenses intact.

On the Browns’ next possession … Lawrence Guy intercepted an underhanded shovel pass by Baker Mayfield, giving New England its third turnover in the first quarter of the football game. (Guy was also credited with the forced fumble on Chubb’s first fumble.)

That made it three forced turnovers on three straight plays for New England’s defense.

That is not how things are supposed to work. Yet for Belichick’s 2019 defense, that is the norm.

UPDATE: The lead could not last. Baker Mayfield hit tight end Demetrious Harris for a 22-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter, making it three passing touchdowns allowed on the season for the Patriots’ D. That defense still owned a touchdown lead on the ground after the Cleveland TD.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.