BOSTON (CBS) — The mother of an American journalist killed by ISIS in 2014 wrote on Twitter Sunday that she was “grateful” that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was tracked down.
Diane Foley, mother of James Foley, a New Hampshire native whose beheading was captured on video and spread on the internet by ISIS, has become an unofficial ambassador for hostages and their loved ones.
President Donald Trump mentioned her son several times during his announcement Sunday that al-Baghdadi had been killed.
“I am grateful to our President and brave troops for finding ISIS leader Al-Bagdadi,” the tweet reads. “I hope this will hinder the resurgence of terror groups and pray that captured ISIS fighters will be brought to trial and held accountable.”
In a second tweet she asked Trump to make hostages in Syria a priority.
“I remain concerned about the dozen Americans held hostage in Syria, including Austin Tice and Majd Kamalmaz,” she said. “And I ask President Trump to make them, and all American hostages, a priority.”
https://twitter.com/JamesFoleyFund/status/1188454805431296002
