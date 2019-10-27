Comments
DEDHAM (CBS) — The Dedham teachers union and the school committee reached a tentative contract agreement Sunday afternoon. Schools are set to reopen Monday.
The Dedham Educators Association approved the strike by a vote of 258-2 Thursday afternoon. They’ve been working without a contract for more than a year now. A major sticking point in negotiations is language preventing sexual harassment.
On Saturday, bargaining talks went 11 hours straight and stopped at 2 a.m. Sunday. They resumed again at noon.
It’s against the law for teachers to strike in Massachusetts. Before the Dedham teachers walked out, the Massachusetts Department of Labor Relations issued an order not to strike.
