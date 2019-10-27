Comments
BOSTON (AP) — The Coast Guard says a second man was on board a boat reported missing on a trip from Rhode Island to Miami.
Ryan Hollis left Jamestown, Rhode Island Wednesday in a 43-foot Beneteau sailing boat, the Carol K.
He was supposed to make a stop in Norfolk, Virginia on Friday, where he was to check in with his girlfriend back in Rhode Island.
She contacted the Coast Guard Saturday to report him missing.
The Coast Guard says cellphone information shows another man, Joshua Kane Cairone, also was on the boat Wednesday along with a dog.
